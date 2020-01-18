Services
Sutfin Funeral Chapel
273 South Main Street
Nichols, NY 13812
(607) 699-3060
Janet C. Lindhorst

Janet C. Lindhorst Obituary
Janet C. Lindhorst

Nichols - Surrounded by her family, Janet Christine Lindhorst, 83, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 peacefully dreaming of the hills of Montana. Janet is survived by

her husband, Marvin of at least 60 years; her children: Jeanette Christine Miller (Matthew), Gary Michael Lindhorst (Karen), and Brian James Lindhorst (Jodi); grandchildren: Aaron (Brittney), Russell, Jack, Garrett, Stetson, Gavin, Garrett, Grant, and Quintan (Kati); great grandchildren: Ava, Tori, Olivia, Cheyenne and Veda.

Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Tuesday, January 21st from 11 to 1 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, Nichols. A celebration of her life will follow at 1 pm. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to Lourdes Hospice.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
