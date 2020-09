Or Copy this URL to Share

Janet Gill



Binghamton - Janet Gill, 73, of Binghamton, passed away on September 19, 2020. She would like to thank all her friends who took care of her over the years, and to Lourdes Hospital for their care. At Janet's request there will be no services. Arrangements are by the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home 137 Robinson Street Binghamton.









