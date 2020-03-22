|
|
Janet K. Williams
Vestal - Janet Kay 'Shields' Williams (May 28, 1941 -March 21,2020 ) went to her eternal reward at Willow Point Rehab & Nursing Center where she received exceptional care over her stay - especially in her last days from Pat Marcello, Michelle and the rest of the staff on N1, as well as the kind considerations of Administrator Ryan LaClair. Our family will be forever grateful. Janet was born in Fort Plain, NY on May 28, 1941, the only child of George V. and Elizabeth Jackson Shields. Growing up, Janet enjoyed frequent visits to her Aunt and Uncle's dairy farm in New Lisbon, NY, enjoying the love of her most cherished Aunt, Dolores, and Uncle, Kenraid Shields, and her beloved Grandma Grace Shields. She often spoke of the many carefree hours spent there with her cousins Kristina, Bruce, David, Chris, Pat, and Eric in the barn, fields and streams on the farm. A summer haven. Jan and her Mom were also often to be found at the large dairy farm of her Aunt Clara, and Uncle Ed Manion, in Waterville, NY. Cousins and a large roller skating arena were also a source of play and recreation for her while visiting. Surviving her is husband Alvin H. Williams, Sons, Christoper Barry and Timothy David Williams, brothers-in law Gary Robert Williams, of Endwell, NY, and George T. Williams and Sister-in-law Carolyn Williams of Bainbridge, NY, Cousins Patricia Galea of Johnston, NY, and Virginia Reppenhagen of Gloversville, NY. Janet was talented in both music and art. She enjoyed playing in a cello ensemble with her friends while in high school. She met her husband Alvin at the then Mohawk Valley Technical Institute in New Hartford, NY where she studied Art and Design. On work-block in New York City, where both she and Al resided for a time, Jan worked at Conover Mast Publications in the design area and was lead designer for a magazine cover of which she was extremely proud. After her schooling at MVTI she worked at Munson Williams Proctor Institute Museum in Utica, NY as assistant to Administrative Executive and artist Montgomery Huntington. As their love for one another grew, Al and Jan married in 1963 in New Hartford, NY and settled in Endicott NY, where Al was employed by IBM. Jan took a position at Roberson Museum where she worked as assistant to Laura Martin for several years. Eventually Al was found working at IBM (nights) and Jan at Roberson (days) but somehow found the time to produce their first child, Christopher Barry, who now resides in Columbia, South Carolina with his fiancée and sons Mial and Nicholas. An opportunity at IBM came up for Al at IBM in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Neither Jan or Al had ever been to Florida, but decided the opportunity was too good to pass up, - loaded their Rambler with a few belongings and Christopher, and arrived in Fort Lauderdale on a steamy July evening wondering what was in store. From a motel to an eventual rental, then began the quest for a new home which was eventually accomplished. Coconut Creek, (a suburb of Pompano Beach) was it! Jan, ever the trooper, pitched in to help establish what proved to be a wonderful home, neighborhood and school. As well, Timothy David Williams appeared (a native born Floridian)! After seven wonderful years, circumstances in the family dictated a return to Endicott. Jan was to establish a new home. Al was back at IBM. Jan, now a practiced hand at school matters, established a PTA at Ross Corners Elementary and eventually the PTO in the boys secondary school. Al joined the Boy Scouts and served as Cub Master, Assistant Scoutmaster, Commissioner, Wood Badge Instructor and Religious Badges Instructor for which he received the St. Georges Medal through the Catholic Church. Jan, the ever- faithful Den Mother! Jan had long become the epitome of the 'Stay-at-home' Mom. She was incredibly supportive of her boys throughout their schooling, and of Al in his numerous Scouting adventures, (leaky tents notwithstanding), and subsequently in his founding of Classical Pianists of the Future Inc. where she was host advisor for artists and Hospitality Coordinator. We Loved Her So…
A private Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Those who would be so inclined, may contribute in Jan's name to their local Boy Scout organization.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2020