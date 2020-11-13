Janet Lewis
Harpursville, New York - Janet D. Lewis, 87, of Harpursville, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in the Chestnut Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Oneonta.
She was born September 3, 1933 in Oneonta, the daughter of the late Wendell T. and Hazel M. (Walling) Stark.
Janet married Daniel E. Lewis, Jr. on August 15, 1954, in the Franklin Baptist Church. Daniel predeceased her on September 23, 1999.
Janet was very proud of the fact that she worked for the Oneonta Telephone Co. after she graduated from Franklin Central School. She also worked for the Harpursville Jr. Sr. High School in the cafeteria for a period of time. Janet was a devoted homemaker and mother always being there for her family. She enjoyed her flower gardens and had a knack for taking a plant that there was no hope for and making it thrive. She and her husband were avid bowlers. Janet was also a member of the Windsor Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise and Garry Skovsende of Oneonta, her sons, Dennis and Chris Lewis of Harpursville, Douglas Lewis of Binghamton and Tracy Lewis of Afton; her sisters, Joan and Jim Klukkert of Oneonta, Carel and Bill Hughes of Arkansas and her brother Darel and Diane Stark of Oneonta; her loving grandchildren, Jamie and Brandon Skovsende, Mitchell, Matthew, Russell, and Joshua Lewis as well as Ryan Lewis; 2 great grandchildren, Destiny Skovsende and Josiah Lewis; many nieces and nephews. Also a very special friend of the family Mario Sierra.
Due to Covid 19, a Private Funeral Service will be held in the Bookhout Funeral Home with Rev. Patricia Judd, Pastor of the Aldrich Baptist Church, officiating.
Memorial Contributions in Janet's memory can be made to the Aldrich Baptist Church, P.O. Box 174, Franklin, NY 13775 or to the Dementia Society of America
, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or at www.dementiasociety.org/dontate
To light a candle or send an online condolence, visit www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.