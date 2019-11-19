|
|
Janet Linkroum
Harpursville - Janet Alice Linkroum, 73, died Nov. 18, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Marian Linkroum, grandson Logan Linkroum, sisters Joyce Wilson and Marilyn Emmons, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Ernest in 1992. She formerly worked at Southern Tier Plastics in Kirkwood and was a former member of the CMA Church in Port Crane.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Visiting from 10-11 am. Burial will follow in Port Crane Cemetery. Sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019