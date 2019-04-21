|
|
Janet Lynn Cox (Kohl)
Binghamton - passed away on April 14, 2019 at Wilson Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents Gilbert and Marion (Castner) Kohl; sister Marnie Kohl. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years David; son Brady; daughter and fiancé Kaley and Dennis Lamp all of Binghamton; several loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. Outside of her family, Jan's greatest interests were animals and helping people find their heritage through genealogy research. Jan graduated from Johnson City High School and attended BCC. Her work experience included Marine Midland Bank and General Electric. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00am, at the Chenango Bridge United Methodist Church, 740 River Road, Binghamton, NY. In honor of Jan's wishes there will be no calling hours. The family wishes to thank Rose, Emily and the Palliative Care at Wilson as well as Shelia and all the wonderful nurses in ICU. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jan's memory to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washinton, DC 20090-6929
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019