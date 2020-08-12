1/1
Janet M. Chadwick
Janet M. Chadwick

Binghamton - Janet M. Chadwick, age 93 of Binghamton went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 12, 2020. Janet was pre-deceased by her husband George Chadwick in 2018 to whom she was married 69 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her faith, family and friends were extremely important to her. She loved spending time with her children, and was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janet also loved music, especially hymns, and she played the marimba. Janet was dedicated to serving both in Women's Aglow and the Gideon's. She was a long time active member of Conklin Ave Baptist Church and more recently joined First Baptist Church in Johnson City. The family would like to thank the Hilltop staff for their loving care, particularly all staff on the SUN Unit. Surviving are her daughter Sherry Bremer, son Keith (Gail), daughter Cindy Clancy (Eric), eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one niece. A private memorial celebration and burial will be held at Vestal Hills Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Barber Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to BCCC/CHOW, 3 Otseningo St. Binghamton, NY 13903




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
