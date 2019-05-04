Resources
Hickory, NC - Janet Marlin Andrews Murphy, of Hickory, NC, formerly of Endicott, NY, passed away April 29th, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Hickory Community Theater, 30 3rd St. NW, Hickory, NC 28601 or to the Western Piedmont Symphony, 243 3rd Ave. NE #1N, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family of Janet Marlin Andrews Murphy and on-line condolences may be left for the family at bass-smithfuneralhome.com/obituary/Janet-Marlin-Andrews-Murphy/Hickory-North-Carolina/1844865
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 4, 2019
