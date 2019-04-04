Services
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
(607) 692-3900
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Sculley-Mincher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet S. Sculley-Mincher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet S. Sculley-Mincher Obituary
Janet S. Sculley-Mincher

Lisle, NY - Janet S. (Sculley) Mincher passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2019. Janet was predeceased by her parents and Grandson Gavin Sculley. She is survived by her children Erik (Amy) Sculley, Jessica (Frank) Beadle, Nicholas (Danielle) Sculley, Molly (Nicholas) Flynn, her 15 grandchildren, siblings, and many nieces and nephews. Janet's passion in life was her service to the community through her volunteer work in the Emergency Medical Services. She was a lifetime member at Union Volunteer Emergency Squad. She was a former Paramedic as well as EMS instructor for many years.

Services will be held at Sunset Memorial Services, 2659 Main Street, Whitney Point on Saturday April 6, 2019. The family will receive friends from 10am - 12pm; a brief service will follow. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a contribution be made to the Whitney Point Fire Department c/o Whitney Point Fire Dept PO Box 1006 Whitney Point, NY 13862 or Emergency Services organization of your choice.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now