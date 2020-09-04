Janeth McCarthy
Owego, New York - Janeth "Granny" H. McCarthy, 92, of Owego, NY passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Vestal Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was born on November 4, 1927 to the late Vene G. and Helen (Wilkins) Hickein. Janeth was predeceased by her husband, James R. McCarthy; son, Michael McCarthy; granddaughter, Mary Lou McCarthy; brothers, Robert and George Hickein and nephew, Gary Kushner. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Kathleen McCarthy, Jonathan and Elizabeth McCarthy; daughter and son-in-law, Sally and Joseph Scordino, Jr.; Grandchildren, Maureen Martens (Matthew), Joseph Scordino III (Sarah), Keri Anne Davis (Zac) and Laura Scordino (Jess); 12 great grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Vivian DeWitt and nieces, Kay, Chris and Ann. Granny proudly worked for 42 years as a Telephone Operator at New York Telephone/AT&T in Binghamton, NY. She also owned and operated Jan's International Market Place (Clothing Store) for 18 years in Binghamton. Granny loved cooking, baking, gardening, traveling and the NY Yankees. She was well known as a social butterfly and hostess of yearly BC Pops on the River Concert parties. Granny loved nature and spending her summers on Cayuga Lake and winters in Sebastian, Florida. She had a taste for life that was ahead of her time. And she enjoyed frequent international travel, sometimes solo, all over the globe, including: India, Greece, Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Belgium and Italy, the Philippines, Belize, Germany, Holland and Switzerland. She relished her many close friendships and she was a gregarious woman who was fierce in her devotion and loyalty to her family. Our matriarch will be greatly missed. There will be no visitation and funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made to Janeth's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com