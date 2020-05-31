Janice B. (Manger) Bergman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice B. (Manger) Bergman

Binghamton - Janice B. (Manger) Bergman, Binghamton NY, 88 passed away at home Saturday May 30th 2020. Predeceased by her husband Harold in 1964 and 5 siblings. Survived by her four children Edward (Debbie) Bergman, Steve Bergman, Audrey Bergman and Phyllis Wayman. Five Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren. Janice was a graduate of Binghamton Central High, Broome Community College and SUNY. She worked for many years at Maple Vail until retirement. After the death or her husband, she raised her four children on her own. She was a loving mother and grandmother whom her family could always rely on for love and support. She was an avid bowler and continued bowling up until this year. The family will have a graveside service at Floral Park Cemetery on Wednesday June 3rd at 11am. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Broome County Humane Society. Please visit ParsonsFuneral.com to offer your condolences




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home
71 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-724-1336
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved