Janice B. (Manger) Bergman
Binghamton - Janice B. (Manger) Bergman, Binghamton NY, 88 passed away at home Saturday May 30th 2020. Predeceased by her husband Harold in 1964 and 5 siblings. Survived by her four children Edward (Debbie) Bergman, Steve Bergman, Audrey Bergman and Phyllis Wayman. Five Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren. Janice was a graduate of Binghamton Central High, Broome Community College and SUNY. She worked for many years at Maple Vail until retirement. After the death or her husband, she raised her four children on her own. She was a loving mother and grandmother whom her family could always rely on for love and support. She was an avid bowler and continued bowling up until this year. The family will have a graveside service at Floral Park Cemetery on Wednesday June 3rd at 11am. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Broome County Humane Society. Please visit ParsonsFuneral.com to offer your condolences
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.