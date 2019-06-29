|
Janice D. Gwardyak
Berkshire - Janice D. Gwardyak, 74, passed away at her home on June 28, 2019 following a short illness. She died as she lived…fighting to the end with tenacity and courage.
Janice is survived by her husband of 46 years, Adam Gwardyak and her children: Wayne (Leeann) Riek, Edward (Jill) Riek, Kevin (Darcie) Riek, Karl (Toni) Gwardyak, Lisa Gwardyak, Tim (Amy) Gwardyak; her brothers: Diamond (Betty) Daniels, Dare (Sally) Daniels; her sisters-in-law: Ann Daniels, Carol (Wayne) Wilkins, AnnMarie Torbert, and brother-in-law, George Gwardyak; 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and her best friend of 46 years, Carol French. She was predeceased by her parents: Norman and Evelyn Daniels, brother, Dale and sister June (Jack) Hall.
Janice was a native of Johnson City and attended schools there. While she worked at various locations during her life, she retired from her favorite position as herd manager at Cornell University's Teaching and Research Center in Harford. Her bountiful love of all animals brought her joy and adventure as she cared for many injured or orphaned creatures. It was not uncommon to see her caring for raccoons, deer, skunks, pigs, cows or whatever else her husband, kids or friends brought to her. Janice's gardens were the envy of friends and neighbors. She loved canning, wine making, camping, crocheting, quilting and reading (to name a few) and helping others was second nature to her. Her heart and home was always open to anyone …for any need… and she quite often gave more than she had to give. Janice was an active 4H leader, a volunteer at the Newark Valley food pantry and a very integral part of the annual Busy Bird Bluegrass Festival.
Janice's Family will receive friends at the MacPherson Funeral Home, 5 Whig St, Newark Valley on Monday, July 1 from 3-6 pm. Following visitation, all are invited to the Gwardyak home on Ketchumville Rd. for a Celebration of Janice's Life. Donations may kindly be directed to the Newark Valley Food Pantry, c/o Sue Hill, 10 Franklin Ave Newark Valley 13811 in loving memory of Janice D. Gwardyak. Her guestbook may also be signed at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 29, 2019