New Smyrna, FL. - Janice F. Blystone, 79, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was predeceased by her husbands; Kenneth R. Bylstone, Jr., John Shaffer, David "Curley" Olmstead, Charles Kenyon, Carl Dykeman and John Barnhart; son and daughter-in-law, Clifford & Brenda Dykeman; two brothers, James and Jack Miller; sister, Joyce Vonwolfersdorf. She is survived by six children, Keevin & Cheyanne Kenyon, Karen & Bill Hryck, Marsha & John Bullock, Cheeta & Timothy Sidler, Charles & Diane Kenyon and Lena & Raymond Bordonaro; 17 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; step children, KC, Brian and Sharise; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Janice was a former employee of Broome Developmental Center for 7 ½ years and Mama Lena's Restaurant for 32 years. Funeral service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson, NY 13901. Burial will follow at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to the funeral home from 1:00 PM until service time.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 18, 2019