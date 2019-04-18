Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
For more information about
Janice Blystone
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Blystone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice F. Blystone


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice F. Blystone Obituary
Janice F. Blystone

New Smyrna, FL. - Janice F. Blystone, 79, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was predeceased by her husbands; Kenneth R. Bylstone, Jr., John Shaffer, David "Curley" Olmstead, Charles Kenyon, Carl Dykeman and John Barnhart; son and daughter-in-law, Clifford & Brenda Dykeman; two brothers, James and Jack Miller; sister, Joyce Vonwolfersdorf. She is survived by six children, Keevin & Cheyanne Kenyon, Karen & Bill Hryck, Marsha & John Bullock, Cheeta & Timothy Sidler, Charles & Diane Kenyon and Lena & Raymond Bordonaro; 17 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; step children, KC, Brian and Sharise; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Janice was a former employee of Broome Developmental Center for 7 ½ years and Mama Lena's Restaurant for 32 years. Funeral service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson, NY 13901. Burial will follow at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to the funeral home from 1:00 PM until service time.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now