Janice Kudcey



Chenango Forks - Janice Kudcey of Chenango Forks, NY passed away at home on November 25, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.



Janice was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Marion Jean Kudcey of Vestal, NY. She is survived by her brother Craig Kudcey and his wife Roseann of Pennsylvania and her other brother Scot Kudcey and his wife Jane of Massachusetts. She is also survived by her nieces Nicole Kudcey of Pennsylvania, Laura Kudcey of California, and Katherine Kudcey of New York.



She is also survived by her BFF Linda Aprea, whom she considered a sister and Brian Higgins, whom she considered a brother. There is also her Uncle Jim Gitchell and his wife Carol of South Carolina; Kevin, Candyce and Carlie Guile of New York; and numerous cousins and friends that have survived her.



Janice was a 1966 graduate of Vestal High School and 1970 graduate of SUNY Geneseo. She was the long time owner of Extra Buttons Antiques in Chenango Forks, NY.



There will be no calling hours or services.









