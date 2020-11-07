Janice Lorraine Gifford



Sykesville - Janice Lorraine Gifford, 79, of Sykesville passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020. Janice was born on September 28, 1941, in Flushing, MI. Prior to moving to Maryland in August, Janice was a long-time resident of New Bern, NC, and Endicott, NY.



D&C 84:88: "And whoso receiveth you, there I will be also, for I will go before your face. I will be on your right hand and on your left, and my spirit shall be in your hearts, and mine angels round about you, to bear you up."



Janice was an active and devoted member of the LDS church. Her dedication to service, coupled with a truly compassionate spirit, led her on many adventures, including an 18-month senior mission in Scotland, where she touched many hearts and made countless friends. Janice's unwavering faith served as the foundation for all of her relationships and was inspirational to all who were blessed to know her. Janice's primary passion, however, was her family. Janice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved cooking and planning for large family gatherings, where she always managed to give everyone undivided and individualized attention; she made everyone feel special. Janice's grandchildren have wonderful memories of playing games with her and their grandfather; love, fun, and laughter were the hallmarks of the Gifford household. Indeed, Janice loved and treasured each member of her family, as well as her many friends, and found great joy in spending time with them all. She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.



Janice was predeceased by her husband and the love of her life, Larry Roger Gifford, and her beloved son, Samuel Quinn Gifford. She is survived by her children, Lorre Gifford, Matthew (Jennifer) Gifford, Cobi (Matthew) Lewis, and Andrew (Heather) Gifford, 16 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.



There will be a private family viewing at Cotten Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 10, followed by a memorial service for family and friends at 12:30 PM at New Bern Memorial Cemetery in New Bern, NC.



In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to:



Dove House at Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157



Online Donations: Carroll Hospice - Dove House









