Janice M. Darling
Binghamton - Janice M. Darling 71, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning, May 30, 2020 at Wilson Hospital.
She was predeceased by her husband of forty years, Ralph Darling, her mother, June Bush and a brother, Jerry Bush.
She is survived by her daughter, Heather Van Tassell of Johnson City, her son, Joseph (Deborah) Darling of Endicott, six grandchildren, Tyler and Christopher Van Tassell, Connor Travis, Anthony, Alena and Anna Darling, a great granddaughter, Harper Van Tassell, her father, Leslie Bush, three brothers, Robert, Rick, and David, a sister, Sue and many nieces and nephews.
Janice enjoyed spending time with her family, doing crosswords and reading books in the sun on her porch. She was the former school tax collector for the Chenango Forks School System.
Due to the current COVID-19 health restrictions there will be a private family visitation with a burial at Chenango Valley Cemetery.
Due to the current COVID-19 health restrictions there will be a private family visitation with a burial at Chenango Valley Cemetery.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.