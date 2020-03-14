|
Janice M. Loveless
Johnson City - Janice M. (Decker) Loveless, 72, of Johnson City, NY passed on to the "Symphony in the Sky" on March 5, 2020 at the Mercy House surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband John Loveless and parents Louis and Ruth Decker. She is survived by her son Corey Kohan, Johnson City, NY, her daughter Angela Begeal(Cyrus Bustard), Spokane, WA, sisters Carol Lewis(Jim) Binghamton, NY, Marie Wright(Mike) Richmond, VA, Terry Scully(Dan) Brighton, CO, brothers Paul Decker(Laurel) Port Dickinson, NY, and George Decker(Yvonne) Castle Rock, CO and many nieces and nephews.
Jan was born in Johnson City, NY on July 31, 1947. She began her music career with lessons from her grandfather, Wilburt Sullivan, at the age of 12. She was a gifted violinist who was often Concert Mistress with the Binghamton Youth Symphony. She attended Ithaca College School of Music and taught violin at the Roberson Center as well as giving private lessons. Jan performed with the B.C. Pops, "A Touch of Class" and many other community events. She was known for her quick wit, an infectious smile, and her kind spirit. Jan will be greatly missed by all. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to The Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020