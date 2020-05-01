Or Copy this URL to Share

Janice M. Plymale SmithConklin - Janice M. Smith, 78, was called home to her Lord on April 30, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Marvin, two sons Mark (Cathy) Smith and Dan (Michele) Smith, 3 grandchildren Cody Smith, Rachel (Corey) Stanton and Noah Smith, sisters Marlene (Jim) Maus and Cindy (David) Watkins, many nieces and nephews and a dear friend Donna Manning. Janice was predeceased by her parents Charles and Margaret Plymale, her sister Beverly Plymale-Taft and brother Kenneth Plymale. She worked at Johnson Camping for 23 years, retiring in 1999. Janice enjoyed knitting and sewing, having made many clothes, mittens and more for her family. She was an awesome cook and loved trying new recipes. She was a devoted member of the Conklin Forks United Methodist Church and enjoyed cooking for shut-ins.A private family viewing was held at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Due to current gathering restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in her memory, and sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com

