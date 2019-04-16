|
|
Janice Sykora Cook
Nichols - Janice Sykora Cook, 80, of Nichols, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Elderwood Healthcare Facility in Waverly. Janice was born on November 14, 1938 in Nichols a daughter of the late Thomas and Clara (Bennett) Sykora. She was a graduate of the first graduating class of the Tioga-Nichols combined school district. On December 20, 1957 she married Leon E. Cook and together they shared nearly 35 years of marriage until his passing on July 5, 1992. For many years, Jan and Leon proudly owned and operated the Leon E. Cook Excavating business ~ which is currently operated by their son Kenneth. In addition, she was employed at the Acme Market in Sayre before the birth of her children ~ a job she fondly remembered all her life. Following the death of her husband, Jan was employed at Lockheed Martin until her retirement in 2002.
Jan is survived by her children: Willard (Kim Niznik) Cook; Kenneth (Kathleen) Cook; Cynthia (Sean) McInerney; her grandchildren: Thomas Cook, Gavin McInerney, Finnegan McInerney and Liam McInerney; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Janice was predeceased by her parents, her husband Leon and a granddaughter Sydney Cook.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Wednesday, April 17th from 5 to 7 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, April 18th at 10 am at the funeral chapel with Pastor Mary Jean Simonin, officiating. Interment and prayers of committal will follow in the Nichols Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Nichols Emergency Squad, PO Box 332, Nichols, NY 13812 in loving memory of Janice Sykora Cook.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 16, 2019