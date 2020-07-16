1/1
Janice V. Raley
Janice V Raley

Murrells Inlet - Janice V. Raley age 77, passed away at Waccamaw Community Hospital on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Mrs. Raley was born in New Berlin, NY to the late Leonard and Edla Meyers. She was preceded in death by her brother Larry Meyers. She is also a member of both the American Legion and the VFW ladies auxillary and The Moose Lodge.

Mrs. Raley is survived by her husband of 57 years, Lawrence T. Raley, a son; Kevin Raley (Debbie Conklin) of Chenango Bridge, NY, a daughter; Lynae Raley-Savory of Oxford, NY, a grandson Larry A. Raley of Binghamton, N.Y

There will be no services.

An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is handling arrangements.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
(843) 651-3295
