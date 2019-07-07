Services
Nichols Funeral Home
7323 119th Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
607-692-3700
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Lisle Fire Station
Resources
Jaqueline L. Abbatiello

Jaqueline L. Abbatiello Obituary
Jaqueline L. Abbatiello

Lisle - Jaqueline L. Abbatiello, 65, of Lisle, went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2019. She is predeceased by her father, Raymond E. Heath; mother, Mable C. Bowen and brother William Heath. She is survived by her stepfather, Edward Bowen of Springhill, Fl; children, Veronica (Chad), Christopher (Jennifer), Anthony (Kim), Victoria, Jason (Jessica); sisters, Sue (Eric); Chris; brother, Butch and stepbrothers, Eddie and Les Bowen; also her amazing grandchildren, Lorenzo, Sophia, Natalie, Arabella, Mackenna, Tressa, Dylan, Rylan, Kailer; nieces, nephews and many friends. She may have left us physically but not spiritually. She loved unconditionally and may she Rest In Peace and never be sick again. Forever always, we will cherish you. At Jacqueline's request a Celebration of life which will be held at noon Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Lisle Fire Station. Arrangements are under direction of Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119th Street, Whitney Point, New York 13862 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 7, 2019
