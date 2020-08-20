Jared Ewing
Binghamton - Jared Ewing 41, of Binghamton, NY, passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2020.
He is survived by his children, Francise, Rachelle, Jasper, and Meiranda. His mother, Diana Rothang/Donald Rothang, his father William Ewing/Maureen Ewing, sister Lauren Baxter/Shaun Hanzalik, brother Jesse Ewing/Victoria Rypkema, and grandmother Helena Kosicky, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jared was a wonderfully unique person who loved his children more than anything in the world.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.