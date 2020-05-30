Jaroslaw "Jerry" Bazylewicz
Jaroslaw "Jerry" Bazylewicz, 65 years, went home to be with Our Lord on Thursday evening, May 28, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by three sisters, Maria Pochodaj, Chrystina (Walter) Czebiniak, and Irena (Peter) Buksa, his brother, Miroslaw (Maria) Bazylewicz, his loving companion, Irene Bazylewicz, many cousins in Toronto, Canada, Ukraine, Poland and many nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church. He was an interstate truck driver.
Due to the current COVID-19 health restrictions a Divine Liturgy for the immediate family members will be celebrated by the Rev. Father Teodor J. Czabala Jr. on Monday at 10am at Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church. Burial will immediately follow in the parish cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Jaroslaw's memory to either Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery Fund or The Ukrainian Wounded Veteran's Fund, 230 Ukrainian Hill Road, Johnson City, New York 13790.
Kindly share your reflections of Jaroslaw on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Jaroslaw "Jerry" Bazylewicz, 65 years, went home to be with Our Lord on Thursday evening, May 28, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by three sisters, Maria Pochodaj, Chrystina (Walter) Czebiniak, and Irena (Peter) Buksa, his brother, Miroslaw (Maria) Bazylewicz, his loving companion, Irene Bazylewicz, many cousins in Toronto, Canada, Ukraine, Poland and many nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church. He was an interstate truck driver.
Due to the current COVID-19 health restrictions a Divine Liturgy for the immediate family members will be celebrated by the Rev. Father Teodor J. Czabala Jr. on Monday at 10am at Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church. Burial will immediately follow in the parish cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Jaroslaw's memory to either Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery Fund or The Ukrainian Wounded Veteran's Fund, 230 Ukrainian Hill Road, Johnson City, New York 13790.
Kindly share your reflections of Jaroslaw on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 30 to May 31, 2020.