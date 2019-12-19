Services
Jason W. Laskaris Obituary
Jason W. Laskaris

Binghamton - 40, passed away unexpectedly and tragically December 3, 2019. Jason deeply loved his family and his friends and was deeply loved in return. Sadly, this wonderful love was not enough to save him from his pain and addictions. Jason had recently been trying to rid himself of these demons when a relapse claimed his life. His passing leaves an indescribable hole in all our lives. Besides his family, Jason loved music, the NY Mets and NY Giants but with the way the Giants had been playing this year was seriously considering rooting for the Vikings instead. Jason was predeceased by his grandparents, his mother, Margaret Wagner, sisters Shannon Laskaris and Kelly Zurenda, and niece Lily, his aunt Georgia Ziccardi and brother-in-law Alan Dorak. Jason leaves behind his loving parents, Van and Marge Laskaris, devoted daughters, Keelinn Mower and Sadie Laskaris, sisters and brothers-in-law JoEllen (Nick) Tarcha and Sharon (Marcus) Dattoria. Nieces and nephews Dameon, Dominic, Mary, Nicholas, Peyton, Zachary and Brooklynn. Many aunts, uncles and cousins who also loved Jason very much. Also, special friends Michael Scott and Brandon Krolczyk. Also, his beloved dog Helena. A private service was held at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City, with Father Mark Giroux providing prayers. A celebration of Jason's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
