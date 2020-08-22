Jay Daniel MorriseyJohnson City - Jay Daniel Morrisey, was born on June 21, 1958 and passed away on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at the age of 62. He was predeceased by his parents Chester & Shirley Morrisey and his sister Donna Pecha.He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law James & Brenda Morrisey, his sister Deborah Jordan, brother-in-law John Pecha; lifelong companion Michele Havel, their children Kristin (Scott), Kara (Patrick), Liam, and their grandchildren Carter and Karleigh; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.Jay graduated from Binghamton Central High, Broome Community College, was a US Air Force Veteran and an IBM Retiree. He was a basketball referee, baseball umpire and avid sports fan. Jay was an amazing man devoted to his family and was a faithful member of the Endwell United Methodist Church.A Private Funeral Service will be held at the Endwell United Methodist Church at the convenience of the family. Please join the family for a Graveside Service on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 12:30 pm at the Chenango Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those wishing to make donations in Jay's name may do so to the Endwell United Methodist Church, the Johnson City YMCA, or the UHS Foundation.