Jay Michael Lucia
Jay Michael Lucia

August 21, 1978 - August 24, 2020

Jay Michael Lucia, 42 passed away at his home in Ithaca after a long and difficult battle with mental illness and addition. Although Jay worked hard to fight the demons, he finally succumbed to the silent tyrant of his illness.

Jay is survived by his Mother (Darlene Hicks), Father (Joe Lucia), Brother (Ed Lucia/ Vicki). Two Nieces, Hali and Alexa Lucia. Jay is also survived by his loving Grandmother (Jean Warfield). Also many special Aunts and Uncles and several cousins.

Jay had a big heart and extreme love for his mother. Jay will be missed by all his family.

The family would like to thank all those who touched Jay's life.

Jay will always be remembered by his family and friends as a warm, loving and compassionate person who had the ability to make you laugh even when he was suffering.

Special thanks to: The Mental Health Association in Tompkins County, Alcohol & Drug Council of Tompkins County, Lakeview Mental Health Services, Inc, Syracuse Outpatient Clinic-Conifer Park, and Tompkins County Department of Social Services for their kindness and compassion, and enormous support they provided to Jay and his family during his battles.

Memorial services will be private with his family at later date.

For those who would like to make a contribution in Jay's memory, we ask that you consider making a donation to: The Mental Health Association in Tompkins County, 201 East Green Street, Suite 500, Ithaca, NY 14850, or the Alcohol and Drug Council of Tompkins County, 301 South Geneva Street, Suite 500, Ithaca, NY 14850.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
