Jay Randolph Gitchell

Jay Randolph Gitchell Obituary
Jay Randolph Gitchell

Binghamton - With deep sadness, we announce the untimely death of Jay Randolph Gitchell.

At age 43, his long battle with Lupus, and dialysis 3 times a week made his heart grow tired. He joins his beloved son Avery, who left us unexpectedly on Nov. 6, 2016.

Throughout Jay's life, one constant was his mother's love. Soon after his passing, Geraldine (Lockwood Gitchell) Eaton, ended her battle with cancer and joined him.

Jay is survived by his stepdad, his daughters, and twin grandsons, as well as other family members and friends that he held as dear as family.

A celebration of Jay's life will be held...
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 23, 2019
