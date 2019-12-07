|
|
Jay W. Edwards
Owego, New York - Jay W. Edwards, 69, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Jay was predeceased by his parents, Willard and Irene Edwards. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jill Edwards; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jocelyn and Ian Mumbulo, Jolene and Adam Williams; four grandchildren, Zachary, Austin, Jared, Atlas; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Robert Pflum; two brothers and sister-in-law, William Edwards, Mark and Teresa Edwards; several nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous dear friends. Jay was a member of the United States Air Force Academy Drum and Bugle Corps and later played for many local bands including Post Raisin Band and Steppin' Out. He retired from IBM Endicott and Rockwell-Collins STS. Jay was an avid super modified race fan and spent several years as a crew member traveling the east coast with the Martel Super Modified Race Team and enjoyed riding motorcycles, especially his "Gold Wing". He enjoyed traveling and camping with the family in their motorhome and reading about and seeing full size and model trains, WWII piston powered aircraft and shipwrecks. The thing he enjoyed most of all was spending time with his family and grandchildren. A special Thank You to all of the health care professionals who have helped Jay with his care over the years. The family will receive friends Tuesday Evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11th at 10:00 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, 3917 Waverly Road, Owego, NY with the Pastor Timothy Heath, officiating. Burial will be in the Nichols Cemetery, Nichols, NY. Condolences may be made in Jay W. Edwards' memory to The Zion Lutheran Church, 2917 Waverly Rd., Owego, NY 13827 or Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepherd Road, Waverly, NY 14892. Condolence may be made to Jay's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019