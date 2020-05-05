Jayneece "Jan" Caldwell
Apalachin - Jayneece "Jan" Caldwell, 82, of Apalachin, NY went peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Jan was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Helen (Elower) Lull; sister, Marrye Wood; brother, Charles "Bud" Hammond. She is survived by her husband E. "Bud" Caldwell; daughter, Cindi Root; two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Chris Root, Jeffrey and Sandy Root; step-children, John Caldwell, Clay and Kimberly Caldwell, Ann and John Milaski; her darlins, Alaney, Abby, Jen (Carl), Amanda (Greg), Daniel, Joe (Katrina), Meghan, John Jr., Ian, Isaac, Natalie; six great-grandchildren; special cousin, Dorothy Wainblat; her faithful dog, Roxy, and her special friends with the OFA Class of 1956. Jan will be remembered as a gentle soul who was committed to her family, friends and her faith. She loved bowling, cooking (especially her world famous potato salad), and was an award winning golfer. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. Susan Choi and Dr. Philip Lowry and the Oncology Staff at Guthrie Clinic who provided eight years of professional and compassionate care to Jan and her family. Private services will be held at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home with the Pastor Jim Murphy, officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Owego. Public calling hours will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Jan Caldwell's memory to: Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepherd Road, Waverly, NY 14892. Condolences may be made to Jan's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 5 to May 6, 2020.