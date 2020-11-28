1/2
Jean C. Bruce
Jean C. Bruce

Owego - Our precious mother, Jean C. Bruce, age 96 of Owego, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020 at home with family in Corning.

Born and raised in Hamilton, OH, Jean, was the youngest child of George and Nora (Crout) Harris. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings: Edward, Thelma, Hazel, George and Earl, and by her husband, Harold "Chief" Bruce.

During WWII, Jean was a Navy WAVE and worked at the Naval Research Lab in Washington, D.C. After the war, she married the man she loved and in 1960 she and Harold settled in Owego. NY and raised their family.

Jean is survived by her children: Karen (David) Allen, Jennifer (Don) Houghtalen, Seth (Elaine) Bruce, Joann (Mitch) Gilt, Linn Bruce (Rich Ciprioni); grandchildren: Evan, Mary, Daniel, Claire, Dana, Rachel, Emma, Samantha, Kevin, Crystal, Paige, Ashlee, Carmen; and great grandchildren: Luke, Magnolia, Arya and Koa. Jean also opened room in her heart for those she met through her children and grandchildren and had deep affection for her friends and neighbors in the Foster Valley area.

Jean's church families include the Whittemore Hill UMC in Owego and Our Savior Lutheran Church in Endwell. She was an active member of the Newark Valley Quilters, making countless quilts which she always gave away. And, she toured the country with her husband as a member of the Retreads and later as a part of his USS Butler Reunion Group.

The family is very grateful to Suzanne, Melissa, and Shirley, their CareFirst Hospice Nurses.

A memorial is planned for April at the Whittemore Hill Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920 or by visiting www.jdrf.org

Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning has beenentrusted with arrangements.

Words of comfort may be offered at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
November 28, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
