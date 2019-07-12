|
|
Jean C. Case
Ballston Spa - Jean C. Case passed away on June 29, 2019.
She is survived by her niece, Cathleen C. Case of Ballston Spa, NY, three nephews, Michael J. Case of Kingsley, PA, Gregory P. Case of Bunnell FL, and Jeffrey R. Case (and Tami Sherwood) of Hallstead, PA. Also grand nephews, Collin, Curtis, and Colton of Ballston Spa, NY, a grand niece, Sarah of Kingsley, PA, and a grand nephew, Devin of Bunnell, FL.
She was predeceased by her father Robert C. Case Sr. In 1956. Her mother Flora B. Case in 1972. Her sister-in-law, Regina "Judy" Case in 2003. Her brother Robert Jr. in 2008.
She was a graduate of Hallstead High School as well as a graduate of Robert Packer Hospital for Nursing. She lived and worked in New York City for many years. She was married and widowed while living there. Upon returning to Hallstead, she was employed at Lourdes Hospital as a head nurse for many years. She retired and resided in Binghamton and Endwell, NY.
She was a past member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hallstead, PA and at present a member of Union Presbyterian Church in Endicott. She was an active member of the Hallstead Civic Club for many years. She enjoyed traveling both in this country and Europe. Blessed by many friends in all walks of life.
At her request there will be no burial service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 12, 2019