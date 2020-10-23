1/1
Jean Cicciarelli
Jean Cicciarelli

Endicott - Jean Cicciarelli, 84, of Endicott, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday October 22, 2020. She was predeceased husband Gabe, mother Albina, father Red, and sister Rita Leuders.

She is survived by: Children Sons, daughter and daughter in laws - Richard and Marlene, Michael, Len and Karen, Maria and Michele (Perkins), Grandchildren, Ricky and Kim Cicciarelli, Carrie and Kevin Teborek, Elizabeth and Lisa Cardone, Landon Perkins. Great grandchildren, Ben, Lyla, Connor, Morgan. Her loving sisters Geri (Steve) Frey Jackie Hardman (Jack) Followed by several loving nieces, and nephews.

Jean was a lifelong parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua church and was retired from the Union Endicott School district where she worked at George W. Johnson school as a cook to serve many of the children in the Endicott area. She loved the kids and all her coworkers. Cooking was one of her passions. She loved cooking at home always trying new recipes while making the family's favorite meals. She loved cooking with Gabe. She also loved sewing, she would always be at the sewing machine hemming pant legs for her "kids" or making clothes for her family. She and Gabe enjoyed playing Santa and Mrs. Claus for years. They visited various Local Organizations and made many children happy and excited during the Christmas season. They enjoyed participating in many activities in the community and doing things for others. The most exciting thing for her though was spending time with the love of her life, Gabe. They were inseparable. One could not do anything without the other. They are finally back together again for eternity. May God bless both of them.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday 11 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 306 Odell Avenue, Endicott. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, Monday from 9:30 - 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

