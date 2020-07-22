1/1
Jean E. Clarke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean E. Clarke

Binghamton - Jean E. Clarke, 92, of Binghamton, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was predeceased by her mother, Pauline Sheehan Clarke. She is survived by the Sheehan and Crimmins Cousins; her little Dachshund, "Sammy", who has been by her side for years. Jean's family would like to thank her friends and neighbors along with Betty Hudak, Barbara Boehlert, Dana and Herb Matuskey and Bob and Mary Winterstein for their continuous support during Jean's declining years. She loved them all. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Binghamton and a graduate of Binghamton North High School in 1946. She was a retired Educational Technician with the U.S. Department of Defense retiring after 37 years of service. She was a member of the L.A.O.H Division II and a member of NARFE. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Court Street, Binghamton , Friday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. Expressions of sympathy in Jean's memory may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 15 Doubleday Street, Binghamton, NY 13901 or to the Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved