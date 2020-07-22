Jean E. ClarkeBinghamton - Jean E. Clarke, 92, of Binghamton, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was predeceased by her mother, Pauline Sheehan Clarke. She is survived by the Sheehan and Crimmins Cousins; her little Dachshund, "Sammy", who has been by her side for years. Jean's family would like to thank her friends and neighbors along with Betty Hudak, Barbara Boehlert, Dana and Herb Matuskey and Bob and Mary Winterstein for their continuous support during Jean's declining years. She loved them all. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Binghamton and a graduate of Binghamton North High School in 1946. She was a retired Educational Technician with the U.S. Department of Defense retiring after 37 years of service. She was a member of the L.A.O.H Division II and a member of NARFE. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Court Street, Binghamton , Friday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. Expressions of sympathy in Jean's memory may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 15 Doubleday Street, Binghamton, NY 13901 or to the Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903.