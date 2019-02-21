Jean E. Harris



Hallstead - Jean E. Harris, 87, of Hallstead, PA was called home to be with the Lord on February 19, 2019 and was reunited with her husband Wayne who predeceased her in 2009; her son, Thomas C. Harris; and a sister, Dorothy Terboss. Jean is survived by her children, Wesley and Wanda Harris, Edward and Gloria Harris, Linda and Doug Gunn, and Susan Harris; a daughter-in-law, Sandy Harris; eleven grandchildren; several great grandchildren; three siblings, Joyce Andrews, Jimmy Howland, and Dixie and John Russell; a brother-in-law, Richard Terboss; and many nieces and nephews. Jean enjoyed crocheting and always had to have Rob's chicken on Sunday. She liked the company of her companion dogs and had quite a few over the years. Jean took great pleasure in spending time with her grandchildren and keeping up on their activities. The families wishes to express their appreciation to her grandson, Jason, for always being there for Jean, regardless of what the task was. The family wishes to also thank Gracious Living for providing her second home and excellent care. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Inurnment will be made in Franklin Hill Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call from 9-11 a.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Gracious Living 10543, SR 29, Montrose, PA 18801. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary