Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Candor, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Nosal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean E. Nosal


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean E. Nosal Obituary
Jean E. Nosal

Owego, New York - Jean E. Nosal, 82, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Jean was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Anna Marie Hunt; son, Keith Saddlemire, sister, Martha Doyle. She is survived her husband, John "Jack" Nosal, Jr.; son, Curtis Saddlemire; daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Ben Mora; two grandchildren, Aaron Miller, John Mora; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Joan Hunt, David and Michele Stetson; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on September 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, New York. Condolences may be made to Jean's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now