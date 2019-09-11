|
Jean E. Nosal
Owego, New York - Jean E. Nosal, 82, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Jean was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Anna Marie Hunt; son, Keith Saddlemire, sister, Martha Doyle. She is survived her husband, John "Jack" Nosal, Jr.; son, Curtis Saddlemire; daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Ben Mora; two grandchildren, Aaron Miller, John Mora; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Joan Hunt, David and Michele Stetson; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on September 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, New York. Condolences may be made to Jean's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 11, 2019