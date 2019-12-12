|
Jean Eldridge
Johnson City - Jean Eldridge born in Danville, PA on July 6, 1930. Our lovely mother has passed away following a traumatic fall. She was unable to recover from her injuries and passed away December 3, 2019 at the age of 89.
Jean retired from K-Mart in Vestal. She was an avid Drum Corps nut following the Senior Corps with a passion. She can best be remembered for her superior knitting skills. Many children in the area were recipients of hats and mittens and baby sweaters of the best quality.
Mom was predeceased by her father and mother Daniel and Emma Cribbs, sister Theresa Shelton (Perry Shelton), brothers; Thomas, John (Jack), Robert Cribbs and her sister Helen Halbert. Her two sons Leon and David. A close friend Earl Hufton. She is survived by Helene (Lee ) Cline, Edward (Brenda), Thomas (Debra), Harry (Sandra) Eldridge Norman and Peg Semmler. Her brother-in-law Lawrence (Bunk) Halbert. Her life long friend Barbara Cawley.
Mom was most proud of her many grandchildren, great grandchildren & and great-great-grandchildren. Cousins, numerous nephews, and nieces. She was blessed with a very large and loving family.
Our family would like to express our gratitude for the care mom was given at UMH JGJ Unit 1 for the last 4 yrs.
A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday December 14th, at THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 CLINTON STREET, BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the spring. Friends may call at the Mikeska Funeral Home Saturday from 1 PM until the time of service. Kindly consider a donation to or in lieu of flowers.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019