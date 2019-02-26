|
Jean Elizabeth Lentz Saam
Binghamton - Jean Elizabeth Lentz Saam, born in Dallastown , Pa., passed away February, 24 2019. She was the daughter of Curvin Allen Lentz and Sara Elizabeth (Lutz) Lentz, both deceased. Her sister Mildred Elaine Markey of Dallastown, PA predeceased her. She was the beloved wife of Charles Saam for 65 wonderful years until his passing in 2012. She is survived by four daughters, Beverly (Michael) Alfieri, Baldwinsville NY, Patricia (James) Macumber, Binghamton, Kathy Saam, Binghamton , and Christine (Patrick ) Francomano, Plainville MA. She is also survived by one son, Charles F. (Cindy) Saam Jr., Vestal, NY.
She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Joseph and Sara Alfieri; Michelle and Christopher Macumber and Laura Maslar; Carl and Sarah Winter; and Dante Francomano. She also is survived by 12 great-grandchildren; Hannah, Jonah, Luke, Caleb, Patrick, Nicholas, Nina and Jonathan Alfieri, Madison and James Macumber, Juliet Maslar and Charles Winter.
She attended Dickinson College. She was a member of Ogden- Hillcrest United Methodist Church where she participated in the Altar Guild, the Bell Choir and the Thrift Shop. She was a member of The Southern Genealogical Society, Tuscarora Chapter of the D.A.R., NYS Retired Teacher's Association., Daughter of Union Veterans, AARP, and Broome County Historical Society. She had been active in the Port Crane Homemaker's and was a past member of the Broome County Home Bureau Board and the Town of Fenton Senior Citizens.
Jean's family would like to thank the staff at Yesteryears of Broome County Office for the Aging and Ideal Nursing home for their outstanding care and compassion.
Services will be private per Jean's request. In honor of Jean, please consider either a memorial contribution in Jean's name to the 'Charles F. and Jean L. Saam Scholarship Fund' at Chenango Valley School District, 1160 Chenango Street, Binghamton New York 13901, or a donation to the ()
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 26, 2019