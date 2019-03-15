|
Jean G. O'Brien
Walton - Jean G. O'Brien 87 of Walton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton.
Jean was born on April 10, 1931, in Owego, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Gladys (Dutton) Gartland. In 1949, she married William O'Brien, Jr. in Owego, NY, in 1950 they made their home in Walton, N.Y. Raising her children always came first. She never missed any activities or sports that her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren participated in. She was employed by SUNY Delhi after working there for over 30 years as a Secretary. She loved to travel, especially to Myrtle Beach and Vermont every year.
Jean loved to garden, shop and truly lived the motto of "shop till you drop". She enjoyed playing cards, bridge, and bingo, and taking trips to any casino. She loved her dogs Frosty and Charlie and most recently her cat, GiGi, who never left her side.
Jean was soft-spoken, but a strong lady who always saw the good in everyone and never lost her sense of humor. She loved all family gatherings and the frequent visits with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Over the past several years 'Grandma' became known as 'Super G' (Super Grandma). She proudly wore her shirt with the family motto surrounded with shamrocks '"Together is our favorite place to be."
Jean is survived by her loving family, her children: Vicki O'Brien (Sheila - deceased) of Walton; Debby O'Brien of Walton; Michael (Karla) O'Brien of Walton; and Kevin (Beth) O'Brien of Walton and her unofficial adopted son, Steve Dworetzky of San Francisco, CA. Her grandchildren: Christopher (Christina), Courtney (Adam), Amy (Mike), Patrick (Morgan), Lukas, Kevin, Jr. (Sarah), Bill (Amanda), Tim (Pam), Brittney (Kirk). Her great grandchildren, Sophie, Emma, John, Grace, Reese, Mary, Leighton, Molly Jean, Declan, Harley Jay, Madelyn Quinn, and Porter. Her brothers: Richard (Helen) Gartland of White Sulphur Springs and Kenneth Gartland, Jr. of Gibsontown, FL. Her great aunt, Frieda Baker, sister-in-law, Joyce Bystricky, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Virginia Gartland, brother-in-law, and sister- in- law, Floyd and Shirley Kwiatkowski and her very special life-long friends, Eleanor Belmont, Emmy Scheer, and Norma Smith.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4 to 7 PM at New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton where services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 12 noon with Pastor Larry Light, officiating. Lunch will immediately follow the services at the church. Arrangements are with Courtney Funeral Home, Walton.
Memorial Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to Walton EMS, 61 West Street, Walton, New York 13856.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 15, 2019