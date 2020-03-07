|
Jean Gero
Binghamton - JEAN GERO, 96, formerly of Sherburne and Hamilton went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 6, 2020. Jean was born on November 8, 1923 in Monessen, PA. She lived her childhood and graduated from high school in Uniontown, PA. On April 30, 1945 in Pittsburgh, PA Jean married Eldon Gero who predeceased her on April 26, 1997. She is survived by her sons Jim (Jane) Gero of Sumter, SC, Bob (Marion) Gero of Nineveh and her daughter Sue (Charles) Fowler of Earlville. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Jean was an avid quilter. She was a founding member of the Americana Village Quilt Guild in Hamilton, NY and a member of it for nearly 30 years. Jean was a long-time member of the Sherburne United Methodist Church and was very active with the Women's Society and other woman-related church functions. She hosted a weekly craft night for many years. She lived on a farm which she dearly loved just outside of Sherburne for nearly 60 years. Jean was given an I-pad by her family on her 88th birthday and was given an updated version on her 93rd birthday. Until recently Jean read the Bible every day on her I-pad. She also used her I-pad to play games and to stay up on the news. Jean enjoyed playing scrabble and card games with family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Louise Manor for the great care Jean received from them for six years and the staff at Elizabeth Church Manor for the great care she received from them over the past four months.
Memorial Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Sat. Mar. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Pastor Mike Brown of Three Pines Community Church in Doraville will officiate. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Sat. Mar. 21, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Three Pines Community Church Expansion Fund, PO Box 6, Nineveh, NY 13813 or the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 556, Sherburne, NY 13460. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020