Jean J. Krawczyk
Apalachin - Jean J. Krawczyk, 84, of Apalachin, New York passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Jean was predeceased by her parents, Nicholas and Sophie (Sawka) Hnatusko; sister, Shirley Kazmiryk. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Walter Krawczyk; three children and their spouses, Deborah and Walter Lambert, Karen Krawczyk, Thomas and Sarah Krawczyk; four grandchildren and their spouses, Erin, Johanna (Jay), Erica (Patrick), David; two great-grandsons, Jacob, Thomas; sister, Nancy Hnatusko; several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 300 Main St., Owego, NY. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Please note: All State required social distancing guidelines to be followed. Memorial contributions may be made in Jean J. Krawczyk's memory to the Johnson City Senior Center, 30 Brocton Street, Johnson City, NY 13790 or Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760. Condolences may be made to Jean's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.