Jean J. Krawczyk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean J. Krawczyk

Apalachin - Jean J. Krawczyk, 84, of Apalachin, New York passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Jean was predeceased by her parents, Nicholas and Sophie (Sawka) Hnatusko; sister, Shirley Kazmiryk. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Walter Krawczyk; three children and their spouses, Deborah and Walter Lambert, Karen Krawczyk, Thomas and Sarah Krawczyk; four grandchildren and their spouses, Erin, Johanna (Jay), Erica (Patrick), David; two great-grandsons, Jacob, Thomas; sister, Nancy Hnatusko; several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 300 Main St., Owego, NY. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Please note: All State required social distancing guidelines to be followed. Memorial contributions may be made in Jean J. Krawczyk's memory to the Johnson City Senior Center, 30 Brocton Street, Johnson City, NY 13790 or Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760. Condolences may be made to Jean's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved