Jean Katherine Green Griffith
Orange, CT - Jean Katherine Green Griffith passed away on January 21, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Sidney Griffith, parents Katherine Nelson Green and Fred Green, brothers Frank and Raymond Green and sister Helen May Green. Born April 28,1929 in the Goshen Hospital Jean grew up in the nearby village of Florida, N.Y.
She was married to Sidney Griffith on April 8, 1950 in the Florida Presbyterian Church. She is survived by daughter Karen Griffith deFur-Maxwell (William), son Alan Griffith (E. Lynn Dunn) and grandchildren Katherine Jean deFur Fallon, Nicole deFur Feuerstein (Donald), Leah Griffith and Seth Griffith. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Connor and William Fallon, Kristin, Daxton, Makayla and Savannah Feuerstein, cousin Charles Nelson, nephew Apostolos Anastassiadis, nieces Joy Cline (Jim) and Sally Mariage (Duane) and many great-nieces and nephews.
Having graduated from Geneseo State with a degree in Library Science she was a school librarian for 23 years and after retiring cataloged three private collections. She was a member and past Regent of the Tuscarora Chapter, DAR and member of the Broome County Historical Society, Friends of the BC Library, Binghamton Lions Club, Roberson and Phelps Mansion Museums. Gardening and traveling with Sid were among her favorite things to do along with time spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jean lived at Maplewood at Orange, CT and attended Orange Congregational Church.
A Funeral Service honoring Jean's life will be held on February 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Orange Congregational Church, 205 Meetinghouse Lane, Orange, CT. A Committal Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Florida Cemetery, Bridge St., Florida, N.Y. Memorial gifts may be made to the Broome County Historical Center at the Broome County Library, 185 Court St., Binghamton, NY 13901. The family has been compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020