Jean M. CannonJohnson City - 94, passed into the arms of her Lord on Tuesday June 9, 2020 after a short illness. She was predeceased by her parents Bill and Mary Miller; brothers Donald and James; sisters Janet and Jackie. She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Kevin Reap) of Syracuse; Kevin (Alice) of New Paltz; Kris (Jeff Lojpersberger) of Newark Valley; Teresa of Atlanta, Ga, and Michele (Brian Bernhardt) of Binghamton; granddaughter Elysia (Andrew Bulson) and great granddaughter Victoria of New Paltz; sister Norine of Florida. She is also survived by dozens of nieces and nephews, many friends and acquaintances at Wells Apartments, The Village Diner, Laurel Bowl and St. James Church. She was born September 30th "down home" in Hughestown, Pennsylvania, and moved to Johnson City with her family when she was five. She graduated Johnson City High School in 1943 and was a proud member of the JCHS Fifty Year Club. She worked Reno's Pool Hall during her high school years and at EJ shoe factory for fifteen years before going to Fair Play Caramels for almost thirty years. After retirement she worked at Seton Catholic School in the cafeteria for several years. Jean's love of bowling, dancing and polka lasted her entire life. She began bowling as a teenager and in her twenties bowled against men and beat them which was unheard of at the time. She joined the Six Hundred Club in 1960 and was a long time member of the Southern Tier Bowling Association. Jean was elected to the Southern Tier Bowling Hall of Fame in 2001. She bowled and worked at Laurel Bowl for more than forty years. She was a long time member of St. James Catholic Church and member of the Holy Rosary Society. She was a greeter at the Church for five o'clock mass for fifteen years. Jean was a wonderful pragmatic woman who stood strong in her faith and unconditional love for her family. She will be greatly missed by her children, family, many friends and people who lives she touched. All of us are lucky to have had her so long in our lives. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday at St James Church, 155 Main St, Johnson City at 12PM. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.