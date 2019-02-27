|
|
Jean M. Heath Comparetto
Harpursville - Jean M. Heath Comparetto, 61, was guided into Heaven by the loving hands of her Lord and family on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was predeceased by her grandmother Hazel McKee, parents Howard & Beverly Heath, brothers Harold, Mike and Tom, sister Connie Carter; aunt Anna Cacyuk and brother-in-law Bob Atkinson.
She is survived by her children Robert & Becky Heath and Fawn Heath; grandchildren Cheyanne, Kyle, Skylar and Londyn; great grandchildren Carter and Maya; brother Howard and Barb Heath sister Bonnie & Don Atkinson, sister Beverly Atkinson and sister Lori & Ray Benjamin; special friends Jill, Madison and Makayla; several nieces, nephews and cousins and best friend Kasey who was her furry companion.
Jean was a spunky good hearted lady who enjoyed shopping, gardening and doing DIY projects in her home. Most of all she loved her time that she spent with her family who will dearly miss her.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, 4pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2pm until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019