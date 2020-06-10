Jean M. Walicke
Jean M. Walicke

Binghamton, NY - Virginia "Jean" Marie Walicke 96, of Binghamton, NY went to be with the lord on June 7, 2020 at Good Shepherd Fairview Home. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Joseph R. Walicke in 1996. Jean is survived by distant relatives and family friends. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Hillcrest on Monday June 15, 2020 at 10am with Rev. Msgr. John Putano officiating. Social Distancing protocols and masks will be required. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery Johnson City, NY. Arrangements are with the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
