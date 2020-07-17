Jean M. WhitleyEndwell - - Jean (Illig) Whitley, 82, of Endwell died after a brief illness on July 14th, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 61 years Bill Whitley, her daughter Anne Denney, her granddaughter and spouse Emily (her pride and joy) and Eli Nichols, sister-in-law Carole Vandermark, and her forever friend Bonnie Quanne. The family would like to say a special thank you to Kim and Luis Clausell for helping with the care of Jean Whitley in recent months. Jean graduated from UE High School and attended SUNY Cortland. She worked at the ME High School and numerous retail locations, including Ames Department store, where she eventually retired from. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, spoiling her granddaughter, and needlepoint. In addition, she enjoyed racing around town in her Shelby GT 350. She will be remembered for her feistiness and for being the best grandmother ever.Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there.I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow.I am a diamond glint on the snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain.I am the gentle Autumn rain. When you wake in the morning hush,I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circling flight.I am the soft starlight at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry,I am not there. I did not die.Native American PrayerA private burial service was held by the family and her interment is at Riverhurst Cemetery in Endicott. In Lieu of flowers, a charitable donation can be made in Jean's name to Animal Care Council P.O. Box 269 Endicott, NY 13761; which finds homes for stray cats and kittens.