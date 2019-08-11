|
Jean Marie Galloway
Binghamton - Jean Marie Galloway (90), the last Grand Dame of her generation living on Norman Road in Chenango Bridge, was called to heaven and reunited with her husband of 57 years, Joseph Patrick, on August 7, 2019 after a brief illness. Jean is predeceased by her parents Cyril and Regina Moran and her sister Delores (Moran) Galloway. Jean is survived by her three children: Joseph (Kathleen) Galloway, Susan (Michael) Gaynor, and Stephen (Jamie) Galloway; her seven grandchildren: Joseph (Angela) and Colin (Lynsey) Gaynor, Justin (Megan), Derrek (Erin), Brittney, Erin and Sean Galloway; and her six great-grandchildren: Corbin Gaynor, Jackson, Owen, Connor, Isabelle and Maeve Galloway as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jean is also survived by her sister Lucille Colleran and brother-in-law Francis Galloway. Jean was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She treasured her lifetime of summers at the family cottage on Page Lake, PA with relatives and friends. Jean had a wonderful sense of humor, was an avid reader, enthusiastic Bridge player and a feisty supporter of Notre Dame Athletics. She was a long-time member of St. Francis of Assisi Church (previously St. Catherine's). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903 or Broome County Dog Shelter, Cutler Pond Road, Binghamton, NY 13905. In celebration of Jean's life, Mass will be offered at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1031 Chenango St, Binghamton, NY 13901 on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 am. At Jean's request there will be no calling hours but friends and family are invited to share stories and refreshments following the mass (the location to be announced).
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 11 to Aug. 29, 2019