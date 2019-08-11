Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
1031 Chenango St
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Galloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Marie Galloway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Marie Galloway Obituary
Jean Marie Galloway

Binghamton - Jean Marie Galloway (90), the last Grand Dame of her generation living on Norman Road in Chenango Bridge, was called to heaven and reunited with her husband of 57 years, Joseph Patrick, on August 7, 2019 after a brief illness. Jean is predeceased by her parents Cyril and Regina Moran and her sister Delores (Moran) Galloway. Jean is survived by her three children: Joseph (Kathleen) Galloway, Susan (Michael) Gaynor, and Stephen (Jamie) Galloway; her seven grandchildren: Joseph (Angela) and Colin (Lynsey) Gaynor, Justin (Megan), Derrek (Erin), Brittney, Erin and Sean Galloway; and her six great-grandchildren: Corbin Gaynor, Jackson, Owen, Connor, Isabelle and Maeve Galloway as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jean is also survived by her sister Lucille Colleran and brother-in-law Francis Galloway. Jean was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She treasured her lifetime of summers at the family cottage on Page Lake, PA with relatives and friends. Jean had a wonderful sense of humor, was an avid reader, enthusiastic Bridge player and a feisty supporter of Notre Dame Athletics. She was a long-time member of St. Francis of Assisi Church (previously St. Catherine's). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903 or Broome County Dog Shelter, Cutler Pond Road, Binghamton, NY 13905. In celebration of Jean's life, Mass will be offered at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1031 Chenango St, Binghamton, NY 13901 on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 am. At Jean's request there will be no calling hours but friends and family are invited to share stories and refreshments following the mass (the location to be announced).
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 11 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now