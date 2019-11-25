Services
Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home
326 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-797-4612
Jean Marie Sadowitz Obituary
Jean Marie Sadowitz

formerly of Vestal - June 12, 1930-November 24, 2019

Jean Sadowitz, 89 years old passed away at the Elderwood at Liverpool nursing home on November 24, 2019. Her husband Peter, son Eric, brother John, sister Mary Lou and her parents Stephen and Mary Haluska, predeceased her. Her 4 sons, their wives and 20 grandchildren survive her. Jean was a woman of faith who placed her trust in Christ and helped shape the family spirituality by her tireless Christian example. She spent countless hours reading her Bible, memorizing scripture and praying for family and friends. She was a wonderful helpmate to her husband and sacrificed countless hours on behalf of her family. One of her favorite passages of Scripture was Psalm 23 and we rejoice in the knowledge that she is with God today and for all eternity.

The family will receive friends Wednesday 9-11am at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect St. Binghamton followed by a funeral service offered by Father Rev. Ivan Synevskyy. Burial will be in St. John's Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery.

Kindly share your reflections of Jean on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
