Owego - Jean Marilyn Yergey, 89, passed away peacefully on December 9th, 2019 at Wilson Hospital in Johnson City, NY. With her were Ronald, her husband of 68 years, son James and daughter-in-law Brenda. She and Ron moved to Owego, New York a couple years ago to be close to family.
From an early age Jean was always a hardworking, responsible and conscientious individual. She brought up two children and worked for a number of years in downtown Reading, PA. She was employed and excelled as a window dresser and sales associate at Tersuhow's women's clothing store. Jean was an accomplished and proud horsewoman, who participated in numerous horse shows, winning many ribbons, prizes and accolades. She worked alongside a number of veterinarians and farriers during this stage of her life. She was admired for her wealth of knowledge and expertise regarding her equestrian friends. One of her greatest joys was her many dog companions that were constantly by her side through the years. She also had an overall fondness for all God's creatures; rescuing and healing sparrow hawks, raccoons, ferrets, and fox. She would express much glee when she noticed deer and other wildlife on their property in Temple, PA. Jean is predeceased by a son, Wayne. She is survived by her husband Ron, son Jim and daughter-in-law Brenda, grandsons Brandon and Troy, granddaughters Seanya and Tia, and six great grandchildren. At Jean's request there are no formal services; she would not have wanted a big fuss being made over her. She requested that anyone wishing to honor her memory make donations to the Humane Society or other animal or wildlife foundation. If you knew Jean, don't be afraid to glance upward and say Hi; we are sure she would appreciate you remembering her. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019