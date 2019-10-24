Resources
Newark Valley - Jean Miller, 85, of Newark Valley, left this world to be with our Lord on October 21st, 2019. She was born October 20, 1934, in Broome County, a daughter of the late Ken & Betty Wallace. She was preceded in death by her sister; Norma, Son-in-law, Cole; Grandson, Rob and great granddaughter, Aleena. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bob Miller and her children; Jerry (Jeanie), Bobbi-Jean (Rick), Sue, Keith, Kenny (Amy) & Sherri.

Jean was a loving Grandmother to Mandy, Erica, Amy, Rob, Gator, Michelle, Ashley, Ashley, Mike, Chastity, Kevin, Kasey, Katie, Crystal, Jeremy, & Mindy. She was loved beyond words by her great grandchildren; Elice, Hunter, Audrina, Kashton, Lyra, Bella, Gio, Adriano, Payden, Haily, Darien, Jahniya, Dylan, Cheyenne, Preston, Cameron, Karlee, Kendra, Kevin Jr, Kaylee, Kamren, Kenzie, Madison, Kaitlyn, Cali, Rylee, Ayden, Gabby, Kaleb, Layla, Tanner, Issac, Ariana, Quintin, Blaine, & Bryant. She also had many, nieces, nephews, great-great grandchildren that she loved very much.

She was a kind, happy and cheerful person, with a great sense of humor. She was an excellent cook, a great housewife, an amazing mother & grandmother. Above all, Jean was the most devoted wife, ever. She and Bob spent 71 years together, and had a love that most can only dream about. She spent her days raising babies, many of which weren't hers. She loved watching Bob race at the track, and growing the most amazing gardens each year. Jean was one of the very few to fly a plane under the Endicott/Vestal ave bridge, with her father. She will be missed by so many.

Arrangements: A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 2nd from 12-4 at the Glen Aubrey Fire Station 3649 NY-26, Glen Aubrey, NY 13777
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
