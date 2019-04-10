|
Jean Picciano
Vestal - Jean E. Piccano, 87 of Vestal passed away Tuesday, April 9th after a short illness. She was predeceased by her parents Emilio and Teresa Piccano, sisters Dora Manfredo, Mary (Dominick) Cascio, and Eva Piccano Helt, and her nephew Michael Manfredo. She is survived by nieces Marie Cascio Blum and Irene Manfredo, Nephew Frank Cascio, her special godchild Vanessa Adams Elswick, several cousins, great nieces and nephews, and many cherished friends. Jean was retired from the Town of Union. She loved music, especially jazz, and enjoyed sports. Her most favorite times were creating special moments with friends and family. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to St. Anthony of Padua Church Endicott, NY or St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 10, 2019