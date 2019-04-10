Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Picciano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Picciano


2019 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Picciano Obituary
Jean Picciano

Vestal - Jean E. Piccano, 87 of Vestal passed away Tuesday, April 9th after a short illness. She was predeceased by her parents Emilio and Teresa Piccano, sisters Dora Manfredo, Mary (Dominick) Cascio, and Eva Piccano Helt, and her nephew Michael Manfredo. She is survived by nieces Marie Cascio Blum and Irene Manfredo, Nephew Frank Cascio, her special godchild Vanessa Adams Elswick, several cousins, great nieces and nephews, and many cherished friends. Jean was retired from the Town of Union. She loved music, especially jazz, and enjoyed sports. Her most favorite times were creating special moments with friends and family. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to St. Anthony of Padua Church Endicott, NY or St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now